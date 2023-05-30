Solitaire International School, Pkl

To raise awareness about healthy living, teaching yoga to students at the school is an integral part of the curriculum. Yoga to maintain healthy lifestyle, relaxed mind and body are regularly highlighted by the expert mentor. The asanas that boost the immune system and spur growth and development are demonstrated and taught to the students. The students practice yogasanas during their yoga classes at school.
