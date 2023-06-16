Solitaire International School, Pkl

The valedictory function of the summer camp, 'Beat the heat,' was celebrated at the school. The camp, which offered a wide range of activities, provided platform for children to explore and develop their interests and skills. From yoga and fencing to taekwondo and basketball, the camp catered to a diverse set of interests and talents. Inclusion of yoga sessions helped the campers improve their flexibility, strength and over all well-being. Fencing and taekwondo allowed the children to experience the thrill of combat sports while learning discipline and self-defence techniques. Through interactive story telling sessions, the children's creativity and imagination was nurtured. The function came to a close with dance performances by the campers. The children exhibited their learning and talent through various activities that they performed in front of the audience which included their parents, teachers and fellow campers.