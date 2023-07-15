Solitaire International School, Sec-20, Panchkula

To create awareness about clean and green environment, a week-long special assembly was conducted at the school. Students recited theme-appropriate rhymes and highlighted the impact of environmental pollution through an effective dramatisation. Representation of Indian environmentalists and their role in encouraging the masses to adopt sustainable ways of living was quite impressive. Through an emotional dance drama ‘Naa kaato mujhe, dukhta hai’, students personified flora and made the audience introspect. A quiz was conducted to reinforce the learning of students followed by a pledge to plant trees and make Earth a better place to live in.

