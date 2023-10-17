Solitaire International School, Sec 20, Panchkula

An awareness session on puberty and menstrual cycle was conducted for the young girls of adolescent and pre-adolescent age groups of the school. The session aimed at providing a better understanding of the physical and emotional changes that a young girl may experience during puberty and menstruation. The session was conducted by the health professionals who have been actively working towards creating awareness on these crucial topics. Through their session, the mentors talked about the changes that take place in a girl’s body during puberty. Practical tips on how to manage physical discomfort and pain during menstruation were also discussed with girls. Mentors also explained that menstrual hygiene is critical to avoid infections and shared the dos and don’ts to maintain hygiene during periods.

#Panchkula