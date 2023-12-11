Solitaire International School, Sec-20, Panchkula

The premises of the school echoed with the melodious strains of choir as students from Class IV took centrestage to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The special assembly, organised by the students, was a homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution. The choir sang a soulful rendition of the song that celebrates the life and legacy of the great social reformer. The Principal delivered a moving speech on Ambedkar's life and work. The assembly concluded with a moment of silence in remembrance of the great leader. The choir's performance added a touch of melody and emotion to the proceedings, making it a memorable experience for all present.
