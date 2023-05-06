Solitaire International School, Sector-20, Panchkula

The school conducted a series of activities to mark World Labour Day. Students of the Kindergarten Section conducted a fancy-dress show wherein they were dressed up as community helpers like doctor, policeman, teacher, pilot, soldier, cab driver etc. and carried their tools and apparatus. They took part in a ‘just a minute’ activity and expressed their gratitude towards them. The students also recited poems appreciating their work and contribution. All participants were given participation certificates. The senior students expressed their gratitude and love for all support staff during the assembly. As a token of respect, they gifted souvenirs to peons, nannies, gardener and guard of the school. The objective of the activity was to develop dignity of labour and value of compassion in students.