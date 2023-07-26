Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Students of kindergarten of the school participated in a rhyme recitation activity. Students used colourful and attractive props in support of their rhymes. Students recited rhymes based on their favourite toys and other objects such as kites, tomatoes, balls, etc. It was a proud and joyous moment for teachers to see their tiny tots performing confidently. To motivate the students, certificates were awarded to all the participants. The effort was lauded by the school management.

