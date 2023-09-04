Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school participated in the district-level ‘Raahgiri’ event. Solitairians dressed up in traditional attires welcomed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, by applying tilak on their foreheads. One of the girl students tied tricolour rakhis on their wrist. Children showered flower petals and presented an eco-friendly bouquet of paper flowers as a token of their love and respect towards him.

