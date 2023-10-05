Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Students of the school participated in a series of activities designed to make them learn about sustainable development and how to use resources in a better way without harming the environment. The programme was led by the school’s Eco Club that included a waste scavenger hunt, composting demonstration and zero waste game. In waste scavenger hunt, students found different types of waste around the school and identified its source. In the composting demonstration, students learnt how to compost food scraps and yard waste. This helped them understand the benefits of composting and how it can reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills. In the zero waste game, students answered questions about sustainable development and won points for their correct answers and comprehended different ways to reduce their environmental impact and sustainable development in a fun and engaging way.
