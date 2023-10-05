Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school organised a team-building event for its teachers wherein an outing was planned on the outskirts of the city at a lush green location. It was a fun-filled day where the teachers participated in various games and activities. The event aimed at improving teamwork and collaboration among the teachers. The highlight of the event was various adventurous activities like zip-lining, Burma bridge, commando net, hanging tyre and body zorb. All teachers participated with full enthusiasm, cheering for their respective teams. It was a great way to build team spirit and strengthen bonds between colleagues. The day concluded with a group photo session. The event was a great success that left the teachers feeling energised and refreshed.
