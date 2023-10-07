Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Students of the school conducted an awareness campaign about the harmful effects of single-use plastic during the parent-teacher meeting in the school. Students presented a street play for the parents to demonstrate the dangers of single-use plastic and its impact on the environment. Students educated parents about the ill-effects of single-use plastic on land, water and air, as well as the harm it causes to animals and marine life. The street play was aimed to make the parents realise how their actions can have a significant impact on the planet. The students urged parents to take the necessary steps to reduce the use of single-use plastic, such as carrying reusable bags and containers, use cloth bags, and avoid plastic water bottles. They also encouraged parents to start composting and recycling at home. With this campaign, school students aimed to create a greener and more sustainable future for everyone.
