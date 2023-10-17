Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school conducted a rally to create awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic. Students marched through the streets with banners and placards urging people to stop using plastic bags and bottles. They also performed street plays to draw the attention of the crowd and spread their message. Students explained that single-use plastic is a major contributor to environmental pollution and is harmful to marine life. The rally was conducted in association with ‘Eco-Warriors’ group, in which Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Kulbhushan Goel, Mayor, and Sachin Gupat, Commissioner, MC, were present as chief guests.

#Environment #Panchkula #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban