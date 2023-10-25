Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school organised a mental health and emotional well-being session for its students. The session was conducted by a wellness coach who specialises in holistic healing techniques. The aim of the session was to provide the students with tools to manage their emotions and thoughts in a healthy way. The session began with an introduction to the concepts of mindfulness and meditation. Students were explained how these techniques can help manage stress, improve focus and increase emotional stability. The coach then led the students through a series of exercises to help them become more mindful and aware of their thoughts and emotions. These exercises included breathing techniques and visualisation exercises. The students were taught how to focus on their breath and how to use their senses to stay grounded in the present moment. After the students had completed the mindful exercises, they were led through a guided meditation. This was followed by a question and answer session, where the students were encouraged to ask questions about mental health and emotional well-being.

#Panchkula