Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

On World Food Day, the school organised a series of a week-long age-appropriate activities to instil the habit of healthy eating among its young students. In the pre-primary section, students and teachers together put up a vegetable market scene where they played the roles of vegetable vendors while the students acted as customers. Another activity that followed was ‘The Nutrition Queen Contest’, which motivated mothers to prepare and send healthy meal in their child’s tiffin. In senior classes, students learnt fireless cooking and prepared different nutritious recipes.

#Panchkula