Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

To make students well-versed with rich and ancient culture of India, an enactment of Ramayna has been taken up by the faculty members of the school. During the first episode of a five-day long series, teachers dramatised the birth of Lord Rama, Sita Swayamvar, exile and demise of King Dashrath. These episodes combined with verses of Ramayana left the audience spell-bound.

#Panchkula