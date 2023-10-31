Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school conducted a fireless cooking competition for its students. The objective of the competition was to encourage children to learn healthier ways of cooking without the use of fire, which is also a great way to save energy. The students came up with creative recipes such as fruit salad, sandwiches and vegetable pasta salad, which were judged based on their creativity, taste and presentation. The students were judged by a panel of judges comprising of teachers and house mistresses.
