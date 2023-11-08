Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school celebrated Halloween. The campus was decked up with spooky decorations, pumpkins and spider webs, giving a creepy but fun-filled aura to the event. The highlight of the event was the fancy dress competition where the students put forward their best foot in dressing up as their favourite scary character. The students portrayed their characters with perfection and made the judges job tough, leaving them awe-inspired. Apart from the fancy dress competition, a spooky dance was also performed by students. The management applauded the efforts of the students and encouraged them to embrace traditions and cultures with the spirit of Halloween celebrations.

