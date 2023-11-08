Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school celebrated Halloween. The campus was decked up with spooky decorations, pumpkins and spider webs, giving a creepy but fun-filled aura to the event. The highlight of the event was the fancy dress competition where the students put forward their best foot in dressing up as their favourite scary character. The students portrayed their characters with perfection and made the judges job tough, leaving them awe-inspired. Apart from the fancy dress competition, a spooky dance was also performed by students. The management applauded the efforts of the students and encouraged them to embrace traditions and cultures with the spirit of Halloween celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...