Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Five students of the school won various district-level interschool competitions organised by the District Council for Child Welfare, Panchkula. The students received trophies and certificates from Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, during a felicitation ceremony held at Atam Audiotorium, Panchkula. The winners are: Alisha (Class VIII) - First position in Hindi Handwriting Competition (Group-II), Taranpreet Kaur (Class VII) - First position in Best Dramebaaj Competition (Group-II), Jeevika Goyal (Class II) - Third position in Fancy Dress Competition (Group-I), Mishti Khatpal (Class IV) - Third position in Best Dramebaaj Competition (Group-I), and Amaanat Gosain (Class IV) - Consolation prize in Hindi Handwriting Competition (Group-I). The school management extended hearty greetings to the winners, teachers and parents.
