Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Tiny tots of kindergarten and Class I of the school enjoyed an exciting one-day excursion to Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park (Chattbir Zoo). The trip aimed at providing the young learners with an opportunity to learn about various animal species in their natural habitat. The students were thrilled to see a wide variety of animals, including tigers, elephants, giraffes, zebras and hippos. The students were also delighted to witness the feeding of the animals. After covering the animal enclosures, they eagerly made their way to the aviary, where they were mesmerised by the variety of bird species on display. The students were thrilled to see colourful birds, such as parrots, peacocks, and flamingos.
