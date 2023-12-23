Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Students of the school enacted a mesmerising nativity play during their morning assembly, spreading the message of love for mankind. The play, titled ‘The birth of Jesus Christ’, was a visual treat for the audience. The students portrayed the story of Jesus’ birth with utmost sincerity and dedication. The play began with Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, where they were turned away from the inn due to a lack of space. The students brought this scene to life with their acting skills and intricate costumes. The highlight of the play was the arrival of the three wise men, who followed a star to find the newborn king. The play ended with a beautiful rendition of ‘Silent Night’ sung by students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula