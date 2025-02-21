DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
The school came alive with the spirit of World Radio Day as a special assembly was conducted to celebrate the magic of radio. The highlight of the day was the Solitaire FM Channel, where kindergarten teachers transformed into RJs, taking special song requests and hosting an exciting show, “Kindergarten Buzz”. The unique twist was that the teachers remained invisible — only their voices filled the air, making it a true radio experience. Students participated with zeal and enthusiasm, dancing, singing along, and enjoying every moment of the interactive show. The event beautifully captured the essence of radio – an engaging world of sound, imagination, and entertainment. The school management applauded the efforts of the teachers for bringing this innovative experience to life.

