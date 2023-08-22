Solitaire Int'l School, Panchkula

The Tricolour was hoisted on the school premises to celebrate Independence Day. As Principal Jyoti Bhagat hoisted the Tricolour, the national anthem was played. Slogans of ‘Hail India’ electrified the atmosphere. Students paid tributes to the national leaders who made supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. The management extended warm greetings to all students, parents and teaching fraternity.
