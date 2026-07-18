Solo dance competition organised

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an inter-class solo dance competition for the students of Class V. The students participated with enthusiasm and energy. Dressed in colourful costumes, they performed confidently to classical, folk, and contemporary dance forms. The competition aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent, creativity, and confidence on stage. The winners were: Avantika of Class V-B – first position; Samysa and Divleen of Class V-A – second position; Mayra of Class V-B – third position; and Krishant of Class V-C – consolation prize. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali appreciated and congratulated the winners on their outstanding performances. They also encouraged all students to participate enthusiastically in the forthcoming events.

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