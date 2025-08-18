Songs and Rhymes Day celebrated

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, hosted a delightful Songs and Rhymes Day for its kindergarten students, celebrating the joy of music and poetry. The annual event dedicated to nurturing the musical and creative talents of young learners was a grand success, filled with melodious performances and charming recitations. The kindergarteners, dressed in colourful attire, took the stage and charmed the audience with their soulful singing and engaging rhymes. Their performances reflected a perfect blend of enthusiasm, coordination, and expression, filling the air with joyful harmony and excitement. Principal Parneet Sohal expressed her joy, stating, that music is a wonderful way to ignite imagination and develop young minds. It was heart-warming to see the children enjoy their performances and express themselves through music and rhymes. The Songs and Rhymes Day concluded on a high note, with each student receiving appreciation for his/her efforts.

