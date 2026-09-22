‘Sorry Day’ observed

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, observed ‘Sorry Day’, in the spirit of ‘Paryushan’, highlighting the Jain values of forgiveness, compassion, self-reflection and harmony. The programme began with the ‘Navkar Mantra’ and ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by speeches, cultural dance and an audio-visual presentation highlighting the importance of sincere remorse and reconciliation. An open-mic session gave students and parents an opportunity to share their reflections on forgiveness and emotional healing. Managing Committee members and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ in resolving misunderstandings and fostering inner peace. The event nurtured empathy, humility and compassion.
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