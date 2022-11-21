SouthVale School, Solan

The school has been awarded CBSE, New Delhi, affiliation (No 630339). SouthVale, opened five years ago, has been striving hard to achieve its goals. Associate Director Rishabh Chopra said the school adopts innovative methods to achieve quality benchmark in school education. He added that this would encourage his staff to work more towards all-round development of the children. Principal Shashi Julka said the school is providing and will provide a stress-free learning environment that will develop competent, confident and good human beings.