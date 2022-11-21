SouthVale School, Solan

The school has been awarded CBSE, New Delhi, affiliation (No 630339). SouthVale, opened five years ago, has been striving hard to achieve its goals. Associate Director Rishabh Chopra said the school adopts innovative methods to achieve quality benchmark in school education. He added that this would encourage his staff to work more towards all-round development of the children. Principal Shashi Julka said the school is providing and will provide a stress-free learning environment that will develop competent, confident and good human beings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection
Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...
3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia
East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...