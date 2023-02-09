Speakers motivate students at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

"Great changes may not happen right away, but with effort, even the difficulties may become easy." This quote seemed true while listening to motivators at the TEDX event at the school. The event, which included stories of grit, determination and dedication, was compered by Saumya. Akshada Sharma of Class IX added a musical note to the event by playing a synthesiser.

The first speaker, Surashree Rahane, shared her story of being differently abled from childhood but that did not keep her from running a successful yearbook company. She told everyone to not be a victim but the hero/heroine of one's circumstances.

Another speaker, Col Urvinder Singh, who served the Army and was a leader in a peace-keeping mission in Iraq and Kuwait, shared his story of adversities which changed everything in his life. He shared how ultimately adversities acted as levellers and in adversity one must have faith and know that a problem always has a solution which needs to be found.

Entrepreneur Amit Hans spoke on rejuvenating mental health. Simarpreet Singh said his life was dedicated to the cause of sustainability.

Amit Pandey said he believed in the saying, "When I was clever, I wanted to change the world. Today, I am wise so I am trying to change myself."

At the culmination of the event, performances by tabla maestro Avirbhav Verma and a dance performance by Rahul left everyone in awe.