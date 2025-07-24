DT
Home / The School Tribune / Speaking skills activity organised

Speaking skills activity organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a speaking skills activity for the students of Class III on the topic “Suggest a few ways to keep our body healthy”. The event aimed to raise awareness among students about healthy habits while enhancing their public speaking abilities. Each student was given the opportunity to speak for 1–2 minutes and share their thoughts on simple and practical ways to maintain good health. Students spoke enthusiastically on various aspects such as eating a balanced and nutritious diet, drinking plenty of water, engaging in daily physical exercise or outdoor play, maintaining personal hygiene, getting enough sleep, avoiding junk food and sugary drinks. The young speakers impressed everyone with their confidence, clarity of speech, and understanding of the topic. The activity helped students not only to articulate their thoughts clearly but also to develop self-confidence and awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The teachers at the school appreciated the efforts of all participants and encouraged them to continue practicing good habits in their daily lives.

