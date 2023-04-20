Special assembly at DAV School, Manai

A special assembly was organised to begin the new academic year. A hawan was organised for the students. Principal Dinesh Kaushal highlighted the sacrifice of Arya Samaj founder Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. He extended best wishes to students and teachers for the new academic year.
