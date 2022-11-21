Special Assembly at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A special morning assembly on National Library Week was conducted in the school auditorium by the library department. The assembly began with a thought and a poem on books followed by the DPS Young Authors Meet. The talented young authors of the school shared their experiences of writing and encouraged other students also. The highlight of the assembly was 'The Character Parade'. The students dressed up as their favourite story character. These characters included Peter Pan,Harry Potter, Hermione, Matilda, Oliver Twist, Alice ,Batman. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts of the children and encouraged them to read a book every day and develop reading habit.