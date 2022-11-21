Special Assembly at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A special morning assembly on National Library Week was conducted in the school auditorium by the library department. The assembly began with a thought and a poem on books followed by the DPS Young Authors Meet. The talented young authors of the school shared their experiences of writing and encouraged other students also. The highlight of the assembly was 'The Character Parade'. The students dressed up as their favourite story character. These characters included Peter Pan,Harry Potter, Hermione, Matilda, Oliver Twist, Alice ,Batman. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts of the children and encouraged them to read a book every day and develop reading habit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh booked on charges of rape
The case is lodged against Umang Singhar at Naugaon police s...