Special assembly at Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A special assembly was held to honour the school Students' Cabinet for the 2023-24 session. In which Radhika, the student of Class X was Chosen as Head Girl, while Shubhkarman Singh was selected Head Boy, in recognition of their leadership qualities. Rest of the members took the oath in the investiture ceremony. Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated all office- bearers of the Students' Cabinet and advised them to lead with their dedication and passion.
