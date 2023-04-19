Special assembly at OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

To celebrate Baisakhi, a special assembly was conducted by school students. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attires, girls participated in an inter-house giddha competition. Team Agni won the competition, followed by Akash, Pawan and Prithvi. The assembly showcased teamwork by students and teachers, during which everyone got an opportunity to showcase their talent on stage.
