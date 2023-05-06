Special Assembly at St Xavier's High School, Mohali

The school organised a special assembly on the theme 'World Malaria Day'. Students assimilated various causes of mosquito breeding and the methods to prevent it through an skit, which was shown to make students aware of the disease spread by the mosquitoes. Holding hoardings, voicing valuable slogans, the students elevated their voices to warn about the disease.
