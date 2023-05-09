Special assembly at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A special assembly on Buddha Purnima was conducted by the Music Department of the school. It began with a music-guided meditation by Atul Dubey which was followed by chanting of Shanti mantras by the school choir. Students shared their thoughts, life teachings of Gautam Buddha and the importance of non-violence as a supreme dharma. A group song was sung by the choir . The assembly was concluded with the pledge taken by the school for contributing to world peace, non-violence and serving humanity. Principal Rani Poddar in her address motivated the students and shared the importance of Buddha's birth and his message to mankind.