Special assembly for prize distribution organised

A special assembly for prize distribution for the academic session 2025–2026 was held for the students of classes VI-IX and XI of the Yadavindra Public School, Mohali. The ceremony was organised to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of students in academics and exemplary attendance. A total of 219 Yadavindrians were honoured for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. In celebration of their accomplishments, students were presented with books and generous cash awards. The occasion served as a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support of their teachers. Director Maj Gen TPS Waraich presented the awards. In his inspiring address, he commended the achievers for their relentless efforts and congratulated the faculty for their guidance and mentorship. He also encouraged other students to remain focused, work diligently, and aspire to attain such prestigious recognition in the future.
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