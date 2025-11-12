Special assembly held at AKSIPS-123 Smart School

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was conducted where students filled the atmosphere with spirituality through a melodious ‘shabad’, heartfelt poem, inspiring speech, and a beautifully adorned nagar kirtan. Students shared the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, spreading his timeless message of peace, equality, humility, and selfless service. The celebration radiated positivity and reminded everyone of the true essence of humanity and faith.

