DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special assembly held at AKSIPS-123 Smart School

Special assembly held at AKSIPS-123 Smart School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6912f7ac5d972 3.AKSIPS 123 Smart School Kharar
Advertisement

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was conducted where students filled the atmosphere with spirituality through a melodious ‘shabad’, heartfelt poem, inspiring speech, and a beautifully adorned nagar kirtan. Students shared the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, spreading his timeless message of peace, equality, humility, and selfless service. The celebration radiated positivity and reminded everyone of the true essence of humanity and faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts