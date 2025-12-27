A special assembly was held in St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh, auditorium with the theme "Christmas - Hope, Peace, Joy & Love." The programme began with a welcome speech, followed by a Bible reading and the lighting of candles, creating a serene and festive atmosphere. Students presented a prayer dance and a meaningful Nativity Scene titled "When Heaven Touched Earth." The assembly was enriched by messages from school manager Fr. Robert Fernandez and Principal, Sr. Siji Issac, followed by a felicitation ceremony. The programme concluded with soulful carol singing and a vote of thanks.

