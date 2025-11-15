Special assembly held on Gurpurb

A special assembly on Gurpurb was held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali. The assembly was conducted by the students of classes IX to XII to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The assembly commenced with a soulful rendition of the school ‘shabad’, setting a devotional tone for the celebration. The students of classes IX and X delivered enlightening discourses on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting the values of compassion, selfless service, and truthfulness. Melodious ‘shabads’ were recited by the students of Class IX along with their teachers, filling the atmosphere with spiritual harmony. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur addressed the gathering and reflected upon the core teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. She blessed the students and encouraged them to follow the timeless principles in their lives so that the divine message of the Guru continues to guide humanity.

