DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special assembly held on Gurpurb

Special assembly held on Gurpurb

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A special assembly on Gurpurb was held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali. The assembly was conducted by the students of classes IX to XII to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The assembly commenced with a soulful rendition of the school ‘shabad’, setting a devotional tone for the celebration. The students of classes IX and X delivered enlightening discourses on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting the values of compassion, selfless service, and truthfulness. Melodious ‘shabads’ were recited by the students of Class IX along with their teachers, filling the atmosphere with spiritual harmony. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur addressed the gathering and reflected upon the core teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. She blessed the students and encouraged them to follow the timeless principles in their lives so that the divine message of the Guru continues to guide humanity.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts