Special assembly on 'Animals Around Us' organised

Under the aegis of the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, along with the Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, a delightful special assembly on the theme "Animals Around Us" was organised by the students of Nursery-A at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The event created a lively and engaging atmosphere for parents and teachers. The stage was beautifully decorated with colourful animal cut-outs and an inspiring message, "Protect Animals, Protect Nature," highlighting the importance of caring for animals and the environment. The tiny tots looked adorable in animal headgear and green-themed costumes. With great confidence, the children spoke a few lines about different animals and also presented a lively rhyme with great enthusiasm, filling the assembly with joy and excitement. The programme helped the young learners understand the importance of loving, respecting and protecting animals. The presence and encouragement of parents made the event even more special and motivating for the little performers. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh appreciated the participation of students and encouraged children to always be kind towards animals and emphasised that caring for animals is an important step towards protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance.
