Special assembly on harmful effects of drug abuse at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school organised a special assembly under the guidance of Principal Rajinder Kumar as part of its commitment to spreading awareness among students on the harmful effects of drug abuse. The activity was conducted under the Buddy Programme initiated by the Punjab Government. During the assembly, students took a solemn pledge on “Yudh Nashe Virudh”, promising to stay away from drugs and to encourage others to lead a healthy and positive lifestyle. The event highlighted the importance of making wise choices and building a strong, drug-free society. To further strengthen the message, a poster-making activity was also conducted on the theme “Yudh Nashe Virudh”. Students expressed their creativity and concern through thought-provoking posters that conveyed strong messages against drug addiction.

