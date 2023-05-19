Special assembly on Mother's Day at Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Students of Class X conducted an assembly on Mother's Day. They spoke about the sacrifices a mother invariably makes in her everyday life in order to raise her children. A self-composed poem and a group song was presented by students, followed by a special performance depicting the indispensable role played by mothers in our lives. Wonderites presented handmade cards to all teachers. Senior Wing Vice-Principal Raina Chona said a mother always remains a child's first teacher. Principal Poonamjit Kaur said, "A mother is a symbol of strength, kindness and unconditional love. All these values are also exhibited by our teachers, while we are in school. So we should always respect our teachers and treat them at par with our mothers."
