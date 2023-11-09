Special assembly on 'My School' at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

A special assembly was conducted by students of Class VI to X on the theme, ‘My School’. The assembly started with a prayer to the Almighty, followed by the ‘Thought for the day’, encapsulating wisdom in a few lines. Students gave inspirational speeches and enlightened their friends about ‘the importance of school life in child’s life. Students presented their views about the importance of school life, how it fosters individual potentials, develops character and encourages lifelong learning. The students absorbed their views and vowed to contribute towards the development of the society and nation as a whole.
