Special assembly organised by students

The students of Class XI (Sciences) of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, presented a special assembly based on sustainable development goals 3 and 4 with the theme ‘Good health and well-being through quality education’. The students emphasised that education and health are intrinsically linked and extremely beneficial for individual well-being and societal progress. The skit presented by the students highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle, timely treatment of diseases, nutritious diet, and free education till the secondary level for all children across the nation. The presentation by the students was appreciated by all. Principal Sonali Sharma lauded the students’ performance and inspired all students to strive to achieve the sustainable development goals as per the UN directives.

