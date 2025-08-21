DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special assembly organised by students

Special assembly organised by students

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
????????????????????????????????????
Advertisement

The students of Class XI (Sciences) of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, presented a special assembly based on sustainable development goals 3 and 4 with the theme ‘Good health and well-being through quality education’. The students emphasised that education and health are intrinsically linked and extremely beneficial for individual well-being and societal progress. The skit presented by the students highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle, timely treatment of diseases, nutritious diet, and free education till the secondary level for all children across the nation. The presentation by the students was appreciated by all. Principal Sonali Sharma lauded the students’ performance and inspired all students to strive to achieve the sustainable development goals as per the UN directives.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts