Special assembly organised on Dasehra

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a special assembly on Dasehra, presented by the enthusiastic students of Class IV. The assembly highlighted the significance of the festival, symbolising the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood. The programme began with a prayer, followed by a thought of the day and inspiring speeches by students on the relevance of Dasehra in today’s times. A short skit depicting the story of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana was performed with zeal and creativity. The vibrant cultural presentations, including dance and poetry recitation, added festive spirit to the event. The principal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers, encouraging everyone to imbibe the values of courage, honesty, and righteousness in their daily lives.

