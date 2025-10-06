DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special assembly organised on Dasehra

Special assembly organised on Dasehra

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a special assembly on Dasehra, presented by the enthusiastic students of Class IV. The assembly highlighted the significance of the festival, symbolising the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood. The programme began with a prayer, followed by a thought of the day and inspiring speeches by students on the relevance of Dasehra in today’s times. A short skit depicting the story of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana was performed with zeal and creativity. The vibrant cultural presentations, including dance and poetry recitation, added festive spirit to the event. The principal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers, encouraging everyone to imbibe the values of courage, honesty, and righteousness in their daily lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts