Special assembly to mark Dasehra

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, held a special school assembly to mark Dasehra, highlighting the timeless message of the triumph of Good over Evil. The presentation commenced with the ‘Word of the Day’ and ‘Thought of the Day’, followed by an insightful speech highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival. Students recited a soulful Hindi poem and presented an engaging drama depicting contemporary evils prevalent in society. A vibrant cultural dance performance celebrating the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana added colour and enthusiasm to the occasion. The school leadership appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performances. The presentation concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving everyone inspired by the enduring message of Dasehra.
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