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Home / The School Tribune / Special morning assembly held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

Special morning assembly held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A special morning assembly was conducted at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, to highlight the importance of health and well-being among students. The assembly aimed to create awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a proper diet, regular exercise and positive thinking. The programme began with a morning prayer, followed by a thought-provoking speech emphasising the well-known saying, "Health is wealth." Students participated by presenting short speeches and slogans that effectively conveyed the significance of physical and mental fitness. Principal George S Shear encouraged students to adopt healthy habits in their daily routine and reduce screen time. He also stressed the need for regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle for overall development. The assembly concluded with a pledge taken by all students to stay healthy and spread awareness about good health practices.

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