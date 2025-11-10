DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special morning assembly organised

Special morning assembly organised

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690dcb47b3be2 20.Apeejay School Mahavir Marg Jalandhar
Advertisement

A special morning assembly was organised at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, on the occasion of the birthday of Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Education, Co-founder and Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, president, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, and Chairman, Apeejay Stya Education Research Foundation. The programme began with the school prayer and ‘Gayatri mantra’. It was led by Principal Yashpal Sharma’s address. In his address, he highlighted the significance of the day and acquainted the students with Sushma Paul Berlia’s visionary leadership, inspiring personality, and invaluable contributions in the field of education. During the programme, the students of the school enthusiastically and proudly presented the school song, “Hum Apeejay ke Bacche”. This was followed by a short play based on the inspiring life of Sushma Paul Berlia, which captivated everyone present. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat talked about the inspiring life of Chairman Dr Styapal and Madam Sushma Paul Berlia. Bhat effectively presented the value-based philosophy of their lives before the students. A special message from Sushma Paul Berlia was read out by Principal Yashpal Sharma, reminding everyone of her guidance, dedication, and commitment to education. In the end, students and teachers took a pledge, and the assembly concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts