Special morning assembly organised

A special morning assembly was organised at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, on the occasion of the birthday of Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Education, Co-founder and Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, president, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, and Chairman, Apeejay Stya Education Research Foundation. The programme began with the school prayer and ‘Gayatri mantra’. It was led by Principal Yashpal Sharma’s address. In his address, he highlighted the significance of the day and acquainted the students with Sushma Paul Berlia’s visionary leadership, inspiring personality, and invaluable contributions in the field of education. During the programme, the students of the school enthusiastically and proudly presented the school song, “Hum Apeejay ke Bacche”. This was followed by a short play based on the inspiring life of Sushma Paul Berlia, which captivated everyone present. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat talked about the inspiring life of Chairman Dr Styapal and Madam Sushma Paul Berlia. Bhat effectively presented the value-based philosophy of their lives before the students. A special message from Sushma Paul Berlia was read out by Principal Yashpal Sharma, reminding everyone of her guidance, dedication, and commitment to education. In the end, students and teachers took a pledge, and the assembly concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

