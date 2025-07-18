Special movie screening organised for students

A special movie screening of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ was organised for the students of classes II to V of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh. It was sponsored by The Tribune. The event brought immense joy and excitement to the young viewers, offering them not only entertainment and relaxation but also a meaningful recreational experience. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a heart-warming film that beautifully portrays the challenges and hidden talents of autistic children by encouraging viewers to embrace every child’s uniqueness. Its powerful message about empathy, understanding, and the importance of supportive teaching left a deep impact on the young audience. The children were visibly inspired and thoroughly enjoyed the screening, making it a memorable day filled with learning and laughter. The school extends heartfelt thanks to The Tribune for this thoughtful initiative.

