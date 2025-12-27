DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Special NSS Camp begins

Special NSS Camp begins

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Under the leadership of Principal Shama Kukkal, the NSS Wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, inaugurated a seven-day Special NSS Camp at the school. The theme of the camp was “Youth for Digital Literacy and Skill Development”. The camp was inaugurated by Jai Bhagwan, Regional Director, NSS, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Senior Constable Rajeev Sharma from the Chandigarh Traffic Police was also present. Addressing the volunteers, Jai Bhagwan highlighted the significant role of youth in nation-building and motivated them to serve society through digital awareness and skill development. Following this, Senior Constable Rajeev Sharma conducted an informative session on road safety, during which students were made aware of traffic rules and safety measures.

