DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Special prayer assembly organised on Dasehra

Special prayer assembly organised on Dasehra

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A special prayer assembly was organised in the primary wing of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, on Dasehra. The little children conveyed the importance of Dasehra through their acting and performances. With great dedication and confidence, the children brought to life the characters of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Ravana. In particular, the children enacted the scene of the wedding of Rama and Sita on stage, which won everyone’s hearts. The teachers explained the historical background of Dasehra to the little ones. School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar praised the performances of the young children and said, “It is a matter of pride for us that our tiny children are presenting Indian culture and traditions with such beauty.” The entire assembly was supervised by Primary Wing Coordinator Pooja Pasrija. She addressed the children with inspiring words on the significance of this festival and said, “The festival of Dasehra teaches us that if we follow good values and morals in our lives, we can overcome any form of negativity and evil.” School Administrator VP Sharma, and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar, appreciated the efforts of the young children. The assembly concluded with a collective prayer of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” by the primary wing.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts