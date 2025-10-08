Special prayer assembly organised on Dasehra

A special prayer assembly was organised in the primary wing of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, on Dasehra. The little children conveyed the importance of Dasehra through their acting and performances. With great dedication and confidence, the children brought to life the characters of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Ravana. In particular, the children enacted the scene of the wedding of Rama and Sita on stage, which won everyone’s hearts. The teachers explained the historical background of Dasehra to the little ones. School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar praised the performances of the young children and said, “It is a matter of pride for us that our tiny children are presenting Indian culture and traditions with such beauty.” The entire assembly was supervised by Primary Wing Coordinator Pooja Pasrija. She addressed the children with inspiring words on the significance of this festival and said, “The festival of Dasehra teaches us that if we follow good values and morals in our lives, we can overcome any form of negativity and evil.” School Administrator VP Sharma, and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar, appreciated the efforts of the young children. The assembly concluded with a collective prayer of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” by the primary wing.

